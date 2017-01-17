© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 17, 2017
US Trade Commission: Samsung & LG guilty of unlawful trade practice
For the second time, Samsung and LG has been found guilty of unlawful trade practices that hurt US appliance industry workers.
On January 10, 2017, the US International Trade Commission unanimously ruled that Samsung and LG caused injury to the US appliance industry by selling their China-produced washing machines in the US for less than they cost to make.
Whirlpool Corporation reports that this vote is the final step in the government's investigation it initiated in December 2015. Whirlpool says it filed the case to help ensure free trade so US manufacturers can continue to create jobs, invest in new facilities and undertake research to drive innovation.
The vote follows a US Department of Commerce ruling last month that Samsung and LG violated US and international trade laws by dumping clothes washers from China into the United States. Samsung and LG now must pay antidumping duties at the substantial rates set by the DOC ─ margins of 52.51% for Samsung and 32.12 % for LG.
"This is a gratifying win for American manufacturing, particularly our more than 3’000 employees at our factory in Clyde, Ohio, who make clothes washers for American consumers," Jeff Fettig, chairman and chief executive officer of Whirlpool said in a press statement.
"The government made the right decision today, affirming that Samsung and LG's long-term pattern of serial dumping injures American appliance manufacturers and threatens U.S. jobs. By enforcing and applying trade remedies that help ensure fair competition, the government supports a solid U.S. manufacturing base and continued investments in innovation that improve the lives of consumers," Jeff Fettig continued.
This ruling comes four years after the government found Samsung and LG guilty of dumping washers from factories in Korea and Mexico.
