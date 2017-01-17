© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Nexans secures € 300 million contract in Qatar

Through its QICC JV with Al Mirqab capital, Nexans will supply LV cables for infrastructure projects in Qatar.

The contract – from Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) – is worth approximately EUR 300 million and includes Low and Medium Voltage cables to be used in civil infrastructure projects in Qatar. Through the contract, Nexans will help in meeting the growing demands for energy and facilitating infrastructure development while supplying the cables in Qatar.



The supply of cables will connect substations to various infrastructures-oriented projects across Doha and its suburbs such as Doha New Port, Qatar Rail and Metro projects as well as projects needed for 2022 FIFA World cup.



Charles-Edouard Mellagui, Nexans Country Manager and Chief executive Officer of the QICC JV, said “Our track record with Kahramaa over the past years has been outstanding, with a zero failure rate. We’re pleased to be continuing our very successful collaboration, contributing to the Qatar National vision 2030 and accelerate our development into the region in future.”