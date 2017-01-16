© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

New sales manager at CCI Eurolam in Germany

Detlev Kübler has joined CCI Eurolam in Germany as Sales Manager for CCI Eurolam in Germany as of 1 January 2017.

He will be responsible for the sales areas Germany, Austria, German-speaking area of Switzerland and the Netherlands with the intension to further increase the market presence of CCI Eurolam in these.



"He will contribute to strengthen the position of CCI Eurolam with his long term experiences in the field of selling products to the PCB Industry. His selling and technical expertise’s also as his knowledge of the industry have been important reasons for our decision," says Alain Kahn, CEO of the CCI Group.



"I am pleased to work for CCI Eurolam due to its technical orientation and long history with long term customer relationships. I am excited to start new challenges and I will be especially focused on future development in the PCB and Electronic Industry" says Detlev Kübler.