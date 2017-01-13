© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Universal Instruments & Cogiscan team up to provide traceability & connectivity

Cogiscan Inc. has been chosen by Universal Instruments to support traceability and connectivity requirements for one of its major customers.

Universal was recently selected by an EMS provider to source and supply complete production lines for a new facility. The unnamed customer requirement included Universal’s core product offerings for automated pick-and-place in SMT and automated through-hole insertion, as part of a comprehensive factory-wide solution.



The EMS provider needed a complete traceability solution to cover every single operation on each line in order to meet the needs of their OEM customers. Thus, Universal turned to Cogiscan. Track, Trace and Control is what Cogiscan is known for, and that is exactly what Universal needed in order to put together a true connected factory solution.



“It’s truly an honor that Universal Instruments chose to collaborate with Cogiscan. The team at Universal evaluated potential partners based on a deep understanding of their customer’s objectives and requirements. The net result is a completely connected factory that will provide their customer with a significant competitive edge for years to come.” stated Mitch DeCaire, Cogiscan Channel Account Manager.



“We selected Cogiscan because the company is a focused Track, Trace and Control solutions provider, offering connectivity, data collection, and a modular suite of TTC application modules. We also found Cogiscan to be extremely responsive and willing to collaborate with us.” commented Universal Instruments Vice President of Customer Operations, Brad Bennett. Cogiscan does not compete or overlap with any of Universal’s software, but rather complements its software products, enabling Universal to offer a complete TTC solution that connects to all of the different equipment on each line.



This successful collaboration between Universal Instruments and Cogiscan has led to other joint ventures, including machine and software connectivity projects.