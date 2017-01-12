© hereaus General | January 12, 2017
Heraeus precious metals forecast – gold and silver to see comeback
Precious metals dealer, Heraeus, expects rising prices for the precious metals gold and silver in 2017, while platinum remains threatened by excess supply.
Demand is high for palladium, which must defend its high price level in the year ahead. These are the results of the new precious metals forecast from Heraeus Metal Management.
Guarded optimism about developments in the price of gold: The Heraeus Metal Management experts expect trading to range between USD 1,060 and USD 1,300 per ounce. The gold market is at the beginning of the year under the influence of a strong US dollar, which in turn benefits from expectations of rising interest rates. Important elections in France and Germany, along with uncertainty about the policies of US President-elect Donald Trump, could lead to fluctuations during the year.
Strong demand is aiding an upswing in the price of silver: Rising global demand for bars, coins and jewelry, along with industrial demand from for example in the photovoltaics sector, are boosting the price of silver. Heraeus Metal Management is predicting prices ranging from USD 15 to USD 23 per ounce.
The emissions scandal as well as discussions about the future of the combustion engine could influence the price of platinum during the year. In Europe, diesel vehicles have already dropped below 50% of all new registrations. The jewelry industry, the second important pillar of demand, has also perceptibly sagged. Heraeus Metal Management therefore anticipates an average price of USD 950 per ounce and prices ranging from USD 820 to USD 1,050 per ounce.
Palladium has definitely increased in value during the past year and must now defend its high price level in the year ahead. Prices are expected to range from USD 585 to USD 850 per ounce, with an average value of USD 725 per ounce. The significant driver is the increased demand from China and the US for gasoline engine catalysts. The gross demand for palladium reached in 2016 about 250 tons (approx. 8 million ounces). About 220 tons (approx. 7 million ounces) came from primary production of the mines. The difference is largely made up by recycling catalytic converters, supplying about 60 tons (approx. 1.8 million ounces) of palladium.
Additional forecasts on developments for the precious metals rhodium, ruthenium and iridium are included in the full version of the Precious Metals Forecast from Heraeus Metal Management.
Die Handelsspannen im Überblick:
Guarded optimism about developments in the price of gold: The Heraeus Metal Management experts expect trading to range between USD 1,060 and USD 1,300 per ounce. The gold market is at the beginning of the year under the influence of a strong US dollar, which in turn benefits from expectations of rising interest rates. Important elections in France and Germany, along with uncertainty about the policies of US President-elect Donald Trump, could lead to fluctuations during the year.
Strong demand is aiding an upswing in the price of silver: Rising global demand for bars, coins and jewelry, along with industrial demand from for example in the photovoltaics sector, are boosting the price of silver. Heraeus Metal Management is predicting prices ranging from USD 15 to USD 23 per ounce.
The emissions scandal as well as discussions about the future of the combustion engine could influence the price of platinum during the year. In Europe, diesel vehicles have already dropped below 50% of all new registrations. The jewelry industry, the second important pillar of demand, has also perceptibly sagged. Heraeus Metal Management therefore anticipates an average price of USD 950 per ounce and prices ranging from USD 820 to USD 1,050 per ounce.
Palladium has definitely increased in value during the past year and must now defend its high price level in the year ahead. Prices are expected to range from USD 585 to USD 850 per ounce, with an average value of USD 725 per ounce. The significant driver is the increased demand from China and the US for gasoline engine catalysts. The gross demand for palladium reached in 2016 about 250 tons (approx. 8 million ounces). About 220 tons (approx. 7 million ounces) came from primary production of the mines. The difference is largely made up by recycling catalytic converters, supplying about 60 tons (approx. 1.8 million ounces) of palladium.
Additional forecasts on developments for the precious metals rhodium, ruthenium and iridium are included in the full version of the Precious Metals Forecast from Heraeus Metal Management.
Die Handelsspannen im Überblick:
|Precious metal
|Range
|Gold
|USD 1,060 bis 1,300/oz.
|Silber
|USD 15 bis 23/oz.
|Platin
|USD 820 bis 1,050/oz.
|Palladium
|USD 585 bis 850/oz.
|Rhodium
|USD 700 bis 950/oz.
|Ruthenium
|USD 30 bis 45/oz.
|Iridium
|USD 625 bis 800/oz.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments