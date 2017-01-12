© atlas copco

Atlas Copco divests its road construction equipment business

The board of directors of Atlas Copco AB has decided to divest the company’s Road Construction Equipment division.

The Road Construction Equipment division, part of the Construction Technique business area, manufactures rollers for asphalt and soil applications, planers and pavers. The products are known under the Dynapac trade name.



The reason for the planned divestment is that the division does not have the economies of scale to become number one or two in this market segment. And with this divestment, Atlas Copco aims to find a better owner for the business.



The business includes sales and service operations in 37 countries and production units in five countries; Sweden, Germany, Brazil, India and China. The business has 1’265 employees and recoded revenues of about EUR 309 million in 2016.