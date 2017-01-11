Cognex finished 2016 with acquisitions in 3D vision and industrial ID

Cognex Corporation has recently acquisition of two technology companies in the fast-growing areas of 3D vision and industrial ID.

On November 30, 2016, Cognex acquired Boulder, Colorado-based Chiaro Technologies, maker of a 3D machine vision sensor called Cloudburst. Chiaro’s Cloudburst sensor offers high-speed, real-time 3D image streaming that is useful in applications where speed is more important than capturing a high resolution image.



On December 9, 2016, Cognex also acquired Webscan, a barcode verification solutions provider based in Longmont, Colorado. Webscan’s solution enables manufacturers to ensure that barcodes marked on packages, parts and components are applied accurately before items are shipped, and verifies that codes comply with industry standards.



“These acquisitions add important capabilities in two high-growth areas of Cognex’s business,” said Robert J. Willett, President and CEO of Cognex. “The Cloudburst sensor enables Cognex to address a wider range of applications and price points in the fast-growing 3D vision market. And the combination of Webscan’s verification software with our rugged and flexible DataMan® product line will enable Cognex to provide the industry’s broadest range of high-performance and easy-to-use verification solutions.”