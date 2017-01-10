© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Cogiscan partners with Totech

Cogiscan and Super Dry Totech, have entered into a new partnership. This collaboration enables Totech to integrate their equipment to the TTC solutions developed by Cogiscan.

Cogiscan is a Track, Trace and Control (TTC) solutions provider for the electronics manufacturing industry, and Totech provides ultra-low humidity storage and management systems. The companies are now combining their expertise in these fields by putting together Cogiscan’s TTC technology with the Super Dry robotically controlled Dry Tower storage management systems.



This will enable the companies’ common customers to benefit from a seamless solution to leverage the capabilities of both systems.



“An additional benefit of the Cogiscan TTC interface is that Totech customers will be able to seamlessly integrate the Totech towers with other types of machines and with enterprise systems such as MES, NPI, PLM and ERP,” Cogiscan states in a press release.