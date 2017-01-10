© evertiq

Dyconex successfully achieves EN 9100:2009 certification

Dyconex AG, an MST company, has successfully completed certification according to EN 9100:2009 – a quality management standard for the aviation and aerospace industry.

The certification to EN 9100 confirms the effectiveness of the processes and that Dyconex and its quality system meet the demanding requirements of customers and public authorities in the aviation and aerospace industries.