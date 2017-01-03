A visual update from Ruwel

© ruwel

The fire that raged PCB manufacturer Ruwel on December 27 completely ruined the company’s plant where it produce the innerlayer for masslam boards. And looking at the pictures that the company has provided – it’s clear; there is nothing left.

When you see the pictures it really looks terrible, there is nothing left, but when you look at it closer, the conclusion must be, that the company had some luck in this tragedy – none of the staff was injured.Ruwel has provided an update from the site – that is now in rubbles – stating that; the firewall between the main building and the chemical storage did its job. It kept the fire away from the chemical storage for more than 12 hours, so there hasn’t been any major environmental damage.As of right now the order of business is as previously announced: to keep supplying our customers with the help of Unimicron in Kunshan. And to build a new plant as soon as possible on the piece of land just behind the burned down plant two (the plot is owned by Ruwel and the company already have a building permit).-----Images: