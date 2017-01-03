© atlas copco

Atlas Copco completes acquisition of German compressor distributor

Atlas Copco has completed the acquisition of the business of hb Kompressoren Druckluft- und Industrietechnik GmbH, a German distributor and service provider of industrial air compressors and related systems.

Hb Kompressoren is based close to Stuttgart and operates in the southwestern region of Germany. About 10 employees are joining Atlas Copco. The business is focused on distribution and service of compressors and air treatment systems for use in such areas as manufacturing and general industry.



The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The business becomes part of Atlas Copco’s Compressor Technique Service division.