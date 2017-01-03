© datwyler

Dirk Lambrecht new CEO of the Datwyler Group

As the group announced in spring 2016, Dirk Lambrecht took over management of the Datwyler Group as CEO on 1 January 2017.

Paul Hälg, who held the position from 2004, stepped down at the end of 2016 and will be recommended for election to the post of Chairman at the Annual General Meeting in March 2017. He will succeed Ulrich Graf, who will be stepping down from his post for age-related reason.



“We will see another personality with tremendous energy at the helm of Datwyler, when Dirk Lam-brecht, a manager with a proven track record at the company and a wealth of international experi-ence, takes over as CEO," says Chairman Ulrich Graf. “I would like to thank Paul Hälg for the long-standing commitment and exceptional achievements he has brought to the Datwyler Group. We wish him all the best for the future, both in his personal and professional life.”