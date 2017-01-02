© shutter999 dreamstime.com

To infinity and beyond – PRIME and flying cars

The Flying car – yes that is as Sci-Fi as it sounds. The thought is exactly what you think, a personal vehicle capable of providing door-to-door aerial transport – conceptually.

The idea is that the vehicle could – without the need for take-off and landing space as required in a standard aircraft – soar off to the skies while also providing the comfort of a regular road drivable car.



This is not now, however it might very well be the future. And PRIME – 3CEMS Group – has recently signed a contract with an unnamed flying car company – described as a well-known Tier 1 flying car company.



This is most definitely launching Prime into a new direction of manufacturing (no pun intended) as the company mainly focuses on producing and manufacturing electronic devices for customers in Automotive (you know, ground based cars), Marine, Industrial, Communication, Consumer and Medical industries.