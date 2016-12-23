Nokia files more patent suits against Apple

© pichetw dreamstime.com

Nokia has filed further complaints alleging that Apple products infringe a number of Nokia patents, expanding its litigation which evertiq previously reported on.

Cases have now been filed in:



Regional Court, Dusseldorf, Germany - 8 patents *

Regional Court, Mannheim, Germany - 4 patents *

Regional Court, Munich, Germany - 2 patents *

Market Court, Helsinki, Finland - 3 patents

High Court, London, UK - 3 patents

Court of Turin, Italy - 4 patents

Patent and Market Court, Stockholm, Sweden - 3 patents

Commercial Courts, Barcelona, Spain - 1 patent

District Court, The Hague, Netherlands - 3 patents

High Court, Paris, France - 1 patent

High Court, Hong Kong - 1 patent

Tokyo District Court, Japan - 2 patents

US District Court, Eastern District of Texas - 18 patents *

International Trade Commission, US - 8 patents



(* actions filed and announced on December 21).

Across actions in 11 countries, there are now 40 patents in suit, which cover technologies such as display, user interface, software, antenna, chipsets and video coding.The Finnish company has via years of R&D investments and acquisitions of companies such as NSN and Alcatel-Lucent, built up a quite substantial portfolio or intellectual property.Since agreeing a license covering some patents from the Nokia Technologies portfolio in 2011, Apple has declined subsequent offers made by the Finnish company to license other of its patented inventions which are used by many of Apple's products, Nokia states in a press release.Ilkka Rahnasto, head of Patent Business at Nokia, said in connection with first announcement that: "Through our sustained investment in research and development, Nokia has created or contributed to many of the fundamental technologies used in today's mobile devices, including Apple products. After several years of negotiations trying to reach agreement to cover Apple's use of these patents, we are now taking action to defend our rights."