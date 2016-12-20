© OneWeb - Rendering of OneWeb's Florida manufacturing facility Electronics Production | December 20, 2016
Softbank invests $1 billion in satellite start-up OneWeb
Remember when US President-elect Donald Trump and SoftBank Group Corp.’s CEO, Masayoshi Son, announced that the Japanese company will invest USD 50 billion in the country and create 50’000 jobs – looks like they just started.
SoftBank has just announced today that OneWeb – which is building a constellation of satellites to enable global broadband access – has secured USD 1.2 billion in funded capital from SoftBank and existing investors – out of which USD 1 billion will come solely from SoftBank.
The USD 1.2 billion injection will support OneWeb's technology development and the construction of the world's first high volume satellite production facility. The new facility, based in Exploration Park, Florida will be capable of producing 15 satellites per week – and reportedly at a fraction of the cost of what any satellite manufacturing facility in the world. The investment will also support launch and operations of its communications network, the companies states in a press release.
The investment is expected to create nearly 3’000 new engineering, manufacturing and supporting jobs in the US over the next four years. The SoftBank-led investment will also support development to enable global access to affordable high-speed internet services for everyone, including every unconnected school in the world by 2022.
According to the press release, OneWeb is planning to begin production at the new Florida manufacturing facility in 2018.
“SoftBank has a long history of investing in disruptive, foundational technologies that promise to help us realize the future sooner. OneWeb is a tremendously exciting company poised to transform internet access around the world from their manufacturing facility in Florida,” said Masayoshi Son, Chairman and CEO of SoftBank.
“Earlier this month I met with President-Elect Trump and shared my commitment to investing and creating jobs in the U.S. [as Evertiq reported earlier]. This is the first step in that commitment. America has always been at the forefront of innovation and technological development and we are thrilled to be playing a part in continuing to drive that growth as we work to create a truly globally connected ecosystem,” Son continued.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
The USD 1.2 billion injection will support OneWeb's technology development and the construction of the world's first high volume satellite production facility. The new facility, based in Exploration Park, Florida will be capable of producing 15 satellites per week – and reportedly at a fraction of the cost of what any satellite manufacturing facility in the world. The investment will also support launch and operations of its communications network, the companies states in a press release.
Existing investors in OneWeb:Greg Wyler, Founder of OneWeb, said, “SoftBank's investment underscores the evolution and continued success of our company and accelerates our strategic growth plan. We look forward to working together as we execute on our mission to build a global knowledge infrastructure that provides affordable broadband to the over four billion people across the globe without internet access.”
- Qualcomm Incorporated
- Airbus Group
- Bharti Enterprises
- Hughes Network Systems
- Intelsat
- The Coca-Cola Company
- the Virgin Group
- Totalplay
The investment is expected to create nearly 3’000 new engineering, manufacturing and supporting jobs in the US over the next four years. The SoftBank-led investment will also support development to enable global access to affordable high-speed internet services for everyone, including every unconnected school in the world by 2022.
According to the press release, OneWeb is planning to begin production at the new Florida manufacturing facility in 2018.
“SoftBank has a long history of investing in disruptive, foundational technologies that promise to help us realize the future sooner. OneWeb is a tremendously exciting company poised to transform internet access around the world from their manufacturing facility in Florida,” said Masayoshi Son, Chairman and CEO of SoftBank.
“Earlier this month I met with President-Elect Trump and shared my commitment to investing and creating jobs in the U.S. [as Evertiq reported earlier]. This is the first step in that commitment. America has always been at the forefront of innovation and technological development and we are thrilled to be playing a part in continuing to drive that growth as we work to create a truly globally connected ecosystem,” Son continued.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments