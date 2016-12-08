© YouTube ABCNews Electronics Production | December 08, 2016
World's biggest EMS provider mulling investment in the US
Taiwanese EMS-giant Foxconn is reportedly in preliminary talks talks regarding an investment that would lead to the company expanding its operations in the US.
The information came after US President-elect Donald Trump and SoftBank Group Corp.’s CEO, Masayoshi Son, announced that the Japanese company plans to invest USD 50 billion in the country and with that create 50’000 jobs.
During the announcement at Trump Tower – in front of cameras – Son held up a document which read:
The USD 50 billion investment from Softbank would come out of the company USD 100 billion technology fund, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
According to Reuters, Son told reporters Softbank would create the jobs by investing in startup companies.
In a video from the announcement at the lobby of Trump Tower, the President-elect said; “Ladies and gentlemen, this is Masa from SoftBank of Japan, and he’s just agreed to invest $50 billion in the United States and 50,000 jobs," as Son holds up the document.
No further information or details have been released by neither Softbank or Foxconn.
Masa (SoftBank) of Japan has agreed to invest $50 billion in the U.S. toward businesses and 50,000 new jobs....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2016
