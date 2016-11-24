© designersart dreamstime.com Analysis | November 24, 2016
Global mobile DRAM revenue rose 16.8% sequentially in Q3
Sales of mobile DRAM surged in the third quarter as the smartphone industry was in its traditional inventory buildup season and the global DRAM market enjoyed an across-the-broad price increase, reports DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce.
Consequently, the mobile DRAM revenue for the quarter rose by about 16.8% sequentially to around USD 4.59 billion.
“The market releases of Apple’s iPhone 7 and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 generated a large wave of stock-up demand in the global mobile DRAM market during the third quarter,” said Avril Wu, research director of DRAMeXchange. “Even though Samsung later had to discontinue the production of Note 7 in the fourth quarter, the launch of the flagship device already contributed significantly to the third-quarter mobile DRAM sales.”
The conversion of suppliers’ third-quarter mobile DRAM revenues into market shares reveals that Samsung grew its market share to 64.5%, while SK Hynix and Micron respectively held on to 22.8% and 10.6%. Collectively, the top three DRAM suppliers represented about 97.9% of mobile DRAM market worldwide. The fourth-largest mobile DRAM supplier in the third quarter was Nanya and its global market share was only 1.3%.
“Mobile DRAM also accounted for 43.5% of the total DRAM revenue worldwide in the third quarter,” Wu pointed out. “Going forward, Samsung’s competitors in the smartphone market will try expand their device production and shipments to capture the market share that Samsung lost due to the Note 7 incident. At the same time, prices of mobile DRAM will still be going up. Thus, sales of mobile DRAM are expected to make up a greater share of industry’s revenue in the fourth quarter.”
Samsung remains the technology leader and has the most profitability among the top three suppliers
Among the top three DRAM suppliers, Samsung is still the leader in the mobile DRAM market. In addition to achieving a high level of maturity for the 20nm production, Samsung are sending its LPDDR4 16Gb mono-die chips to clients for sampling this fourth quarter. For this particular product, Samsung is technologically ahead of its competitors. If the verification process goes smoothly, the smartphone market will likely see high-end devices with 8GB of memory next year. Also, Samsung’s 18nm process is expected to become available for mass production in 2017. Having this technology would further improve the profitability of the company’s semiconductor business.
SK Hynix has steadily raised the yield rate on its 21nm process. To take advantage of the busy season for the smartphone market, the supplier also expanded the mobile DRAM wafer capacity for the 21nm process in the third quarter. SK Hynix plans to increase its competitiveness by improving its 21nm yield rate and preparing for the trial production of its 18nm technology that is scheduled for the second half of 2017.
To improve its financial situation, Micron has used both its 20nm and 25nm technologies to produce mobile DRAM. Micron has also assigned its subsidiary Inotera to focus on fulfilling Apple’s orders because Inotera has been the quickest in transitioning to the 20nm manufacturing. As for orders from other smartphone brands, Micron has directed them to its fab in Hiroshima and its other subsidiary Micron Memory Taiwan. The Hiroshima fab and Micron Memory Taiwan produce mobile DRAM mainly on the 25 process. On the technology migration front, Micron expects the adoption of the 18nm process to begin next year.
Regarding Taiwanese mobile DRAM suppliers, Nanya managed to grow its global market share to 1.3% in the third quarter, up from 1.1% in the second quarter. As prices of mobile DRAM kept climbing, Nanya expanded the share of this product in its overall output. Also, Nanya is currently working on its 20nm process that will become part of its mobile DRAM capacity next year.
Winbond’s mobile DRAM market share remained constant at 0.8% in the third quarter. Winbond’s overall DRAM revenue however increased during the same period on the back of slight price increases for its ASIC and other customized products. Winbond may begin small-scale production on its 38nm process this year, with priority products being specialty and mobile DRAM.
“The market releases of Apple’s iPhone 7 and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 generated a large wave of stock-up demand in the global mobile DRAM market during the third quarter,” said Avril Wu, research director of DRAMeXchange. “Even though Samsung later had to discontinue the production of Note 7 in the fourth quarter, the launch of the flagship device already contributed significantly to the third-quarter mobile DRAM sales.”
The conversion of suppliers’ third-quarter mobile DRAM revenues into market shares reveals that Samsung grew its market share to 64.5%, while SK Hynix and Micron respectively held on to 22.8% and 10.6%. Collectively, the top three DRAM suppliers represented about 97.9% of mobile DRAM market worldwide. The fourth-largest mobile DRAM supplier in the third quarter was Nanya and its global market share was only 1.3%.
“Mobile DRAM also accounted for 43.5% of the total DRAM revenue worldwide in the third quarter,” Wu pointed out. “Going forward, Samsung’s competitors in the smartphone market will try expand their device production and shipments to capture the market share that Samsung lost due to the Note 7 incident. At the same time, prices of mobile DRAM will still be going up. Thus, sales of mobile DRAM are expected to make up a greater share of industry’s revenue in the fourth quarter.”
Samsung remains the technology leader and has the most profitability among the top three suppliers
Among the top three DRAM suppliers, Samsung is still the leader in the mobile DRAM market. In addition to achieving a high level of maturity for the 20nm production, Samsung are sending its LPDDR4 16Gb mono-die chips to clients for sampling this fourth quarter. For this particular product, Samsung is technologically ahead of its competitors. If the verification process goes smoothly, the smartphone market will likely see high-end devices with 8GB of memory next year. Also, Samsung’s 18nm process is expected to become available for mass production in 2017. Having this technology would further improve the profitability of the company’s semiconductor business.
SK Hynix has steadily raised the yield rate on its 21nm process. To take advantage of the busy season for the smartphone market, the supplier also expanded the mobile DRAM wafer capacity for the 21nm process in the third quarter. SK Hynix plans to increase its competitiveness by improving its 21nm yield rate and preparing for the trial production of its 18nm technology that is scheduled for the second half of 2017.
To improve its financial situation, Micron has used both its 20nm and 25nm technologies to produce mobile DRAM. Micron has also assigned its subsidiary Inotera to focus on fulfilling Apple’s orders because Inotera has been the quickest in transitioning to the 20nm manufacturing. As for orders from other smartphone brands, Micron has directed them to its fab in Hiroshima and its other subsidiary Micron Memory Taiwan. The Hiroshima fab and Micron Memory Taiwan produce mobile DRAM mainly on the 25 process. On the technology migration front, Micron expects the adoption of the 18nm process to begin next year.
Regarding Taiwanese mobile DRAM suppliers, Nanya managed to grow its global market share to 1.3% in the third quarter, up from 1.1% in the second quarter. As prices of mobile DRAM kept climbing, Nanya expanded the share of this product in its overall output. Also, Nanya is currently working on its 20nm process that will become part of its mobile DRAM capacity next year.
Winbond’s mobile DRAM market share remained constant at 0.8% in the third quarter. Winbond’s overall DRAM revenue however increased during the same period on the back of slight price increases for its ASIC and other customized products. Winbond may begin small-scale production on its 38nm process this year, with priority products being specialty and mobile DRAM.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments