© Volkswagen Electronics Production | November 21, 2016
Thousands to leave Volkswagen in Germany
The Board of Management and General Works Council of Volkswagen have signed a pact for the future in Wolfsburg following negotiations. The pact aims to return the brand to a path of growth – but it also includes layoffs of thousands.
The program for the German plants – with about 120’000 employees – aims to improve the competitiveness of the Volkswagen brand and to make the company “fit for the future”, the company states in a press release.
Volkswagen aims to have completely repositioned its brand by 2020. The company states that compulsory redundancies will be excluded and that the workforce will be reduced in a socially compatible way. At the same time, new jobs are to be created in future-oriented areas.
Speaking clearly this means that Volkswagen will create 9’000 jobs in the future – and on the other hand cut 23’000 jobs in conventional areas in Germany.
With the pact the company targets savings and efficiency improvements in all areas and at all locations in Germany, and expects a positive annual impact on earnings of about EUR 3 billion from 2020 onwards. The pact also aims to improve the productivity of the German plants by about 25% and to increase the operating margin to four percent by 2020.
The 9’000 positions to be created in the future-oriented areas will be created at various locations – these vacancies will mainly be filled with existing employees, but the company will also recruit specialists from outside the Group.
Over the next few years, Volkswagen will be cutting up to 23’000 jobs. the company says that this will be done via natural fluctuation and partial early retirement, taking the demographic curve into account. Volkswagen stresses that this reduction will be done without compulsory redundancies.
The plants at Wolfsburg and Zwickau are to assume responsibility for the production of electric vehicles based on the Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB). By investing in e-mobility, Volkswagen will create jobs with a secure future at these locations. In order to ensure efficient capacity deployment, a further model is to be produced at the Emden plant. At Wolfsburg, an additional Volkswagen Group vehicle will also be produced.
Volkswagen aims to have completely repositioned its brand by 2020. The company states that compulsory redundancies will be excluded and that the workforce will be reduced in a socially compatible way. At the same time, new jobs are to be created in future-oriented areas.
Speaking clearly this means that Volkswagen will create 9’000 jobs in the future – and on the other hand cut 23’000 jobs in conventional areas in Germany.
With the pact the company targets savings and efficiency improvements in all areas and at all locations in Germany, and expects a positive annual impact on earnings of about EUR 3 billion from 2020 onwards. The pact also aims to improve the productivity of the German plants by about 25% and to increase the operating margin to four percent by 2020.
The 9’000 positions to be created in the future-oriented areas will be created at various locations – these vacancies will mainly be filled with existing employees, but the company will also recruit specialists from outside the Group.
Over the next few years, Volkswagen will be cutting up to 23’000 jobs. the company says that this will be done via natural fluctuation and partial early retirement, taking the demographic curve into account. Volkswagen stresses that this reduction will be done without compulsory redundancies.
The plants at Wolfsburg and Zwickau are to assume responsibility for the production of electric vehicles based on the Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB). By investing in e-mobility, Volkswagen will create jobs with a secure future at these locations. In order to ensure efficient capacity deployment, a further model is to be produced at the Emden plant. At Wolfsburg, an additional Volkswagen Group vehicle will also be produced.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments