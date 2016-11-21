© Aixtron Electronics Production | November 21, 2016
Aixtron / GCI deal - in the hands of the US President
The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) think there are unresolved US national security concerns regarding the transaction – and with that it hands over the matter to the US President.
In a press statement, Aixtroin informs that CFIUS did not issue a close-out letter, but rather informed GCI and Aixtron that, from CFIUS’ perspective, there are unresolved U.S. national security concerns regarding the proposed transaction. CFIUS also told the parties that it plans to recommend to the US President that the transaction be prohibited. This based on the committee’s conclusion that there would be no reasonable way to mitigate the US national security risks perceived by CFIUS on the basis of the mitigation proposals submitted by the parties to date. With that said, CFIUS recommended the parties request withdrawal of their notice and abandon the entire transaction.
Both, GCI and Aixtron have decided not to follow such recommendation as a result of which the matter has been referred to the US President for decision in line with CFIUS statutes. This means that thePresident must render his decision to block or allow the proposed transaction within 15 calendar days.
GCI and Aixtron plan to continue to actively engage in further discussions to explore means of mitigation that may be amenable to CFIUS or the US President to resolve outstanding US national security concerns.
Both, GCI and Aixtron have decided not to follow such recommendation as a result of which the matter has been referred to the US President for decision in line with CFIUS statutes. This means that thePresident must render his decision to block or allow the proposed transaction within 15 calendar days.
GCI and Aixtron plan to continue to actively engage in further discussions to explore means of mitigation that may be amenable to CFIUS or the US President to resolve outstanding US national security concerns.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments