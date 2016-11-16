© evertiq PCB | November 16, 2016
Aspocomp on track with ’new profile’
Finnish PCB-manufacturer Aspocomp had a sit down with Evertiq during Electronica to explain where the company is currently at.
After a stronger Q3-report with figures stabilising, Evertiq had a quick chat with Tero Päärni, Vice President of Sales.
- We are continuing the story from where we were at last Electronica and we are still in the process of re-brining Ascopcomp to the marketplace, Tero Päärni explains.
This journey began already back in 2011 when the European sales team started growing and the 'new' Aspocomp was introduced.
"If you talk to industry seniors they - sometimes - still think about the old Aspocomp that mainly provided PCB:s for the mobile industry. Today we are doing almost everything except that," said Päärni.
The Q3-fiscal pointed towards this fact by underlining growth in segments such as automotive, which is now Aspocomps biggest market. Aspocomp also sees a lot of interest in customers who wants to go into the 5G R&D-phase.
Tero Päärni elaborates saying; "Looking back at the last quarter, we grew in each segment. The least in telecom where we still saw double digit growth. We feel like we have a strong foothold right now with our service-oriented focus."
The plan now, Tero Päärni explains, is to continue building a strong, diverse customer base that Aspocomp can continue to grow with.
"I cannot be too bold and say that we have fixed everything yet, but we are doing the right things. The strategy steps we outlined before have been followed very well and even exceeded. They looked like really tough targets to reach but we are there now. I feel very proud of the team and that we have been able to do this."
Author: Joakim Johansson
