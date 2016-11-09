© tesla Electronics Production | November 09, 2016
Tesla to acquire Grohmann Engineering
Tesla is looking to accelerate a sustainable energy future, only possible with high-volume factories. To that end, the company is now buying german competence.
Tesla has entered into an agreement to acquire Grohmann Engineering, an engineering company in Prüm, Germany, which will become Tesla Grohmann Automation.
"As the machine that builds the machine, our factories are so important that we believe they will ultimately deserve an order of magnitude more attention in engineering than what they produce. At very high production volumes, the factory becomes more of a product than the product itself", Tesla writes in the company blog.
Grohmann Engineering is led by founder and CEO Klaus Grohmann, described as an expert in highly automated methods of manufacturing.
"This transaction will bring Mr. Grohmann’s leadership, a world-class team and unique expertise in-house. Moreover, it will serve as the initial base for Tesla Advanced Automation Germany headquarters, with other locations to follow. We expect to add over 1,000 advanced engineering and skilled technician jobs in Germany over the next two years", Tesla writes.
