© saab

Saab signs submarine and surface ship MoU with PGZ

Defence and security company Saab announces it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), a defence company in Poland.

The document foresees the development of close cooperation between Saab and PGZ in the planning and delivery of Polish naval programs, including surface ship and submarine construction for the Polish Navy and export customers.



Earlier this year Saab and PGZ signed a letter of intent to cooperate within a range of projects related to Poland’s defence modernisation in the naval, air and land domains. PGZ is a leading manufacturer of equipment for the Polish defence forces and will play a key role in Polish defence projects.



“I am convinced that the cooperation between Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa and Saab will be beneficial both for our partner and for the Polish Navy. Ensuring Polish security, also at sea, is one of the most important tasks for PGZ arising from the Technical Modernisation Plan. The signing of this agreement opens the door for the Polish defence and shipbuilding industries to a wide range of technological cooperation, while for the Polish Navy, it is an opportunity to procure the most modern ships”, said Arkadiusz Siwko, CEO of Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa.



“Saab sees the Polish market as very important and aims at developing an even stronger partnership. We share the same security challenges in the Baltic Sea and together we can work to deepen defence projects partnership and offer an unbeatable industrial offering to the Polish end customer,” explains Gunnar Wieslander”, head of Saab Kockums.



The Polish Armed forces are currently seeking to develop modern defence capabilities through 15 priority modernisation programs. Importantly these include plans for the purchase of modern submarines and surface ships to boost the potential of the Polish Navy.



Saab is currently building the first A26 submarine for the Swedish Navy as well as working on half time modernisation of existing submarines. The product portfolio includes surface and sub-surface vessels as well as a host of solutions and equipment to match naval needs.