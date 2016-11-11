© begemot 30 dreamstime.com

Asia-Pacific to top 2016 regional IC sales

Government/Military is the only end-use segment where Asia-Pacific does not have top IC marketshare, writes market analyst IC Insights.

Asia-Pacific’s grip as the dominant market for IC sales is forecast to strengthen in 2016 with the region expected to account for 61.0 percent of the USD 282.0 billion IC market this year, based on analysis by IC Insights.



The forecast calls for another small gain in total IC marketshare in 2016 after Asia-Pacific held 57.7 percent share in 2013, 58.4 percent in 2014, and 60.5 percent in 2015. The Asia-Pacific region is particularly dominant with regard to IC marketshare in the communications and computer categories, and to a lesser extent in the consumer and industrial categories.



In 2016, IC Insights expects the Asia-Pacific region to surpass Europe and become the largest region for automotive ICs for the first time, as China continues to account for a large and growing portion of new car shipments. That will leave only the Government/Military end use segment where Asia-Pacific does not have top IC marketshare—a condition that is forecast to hold through 2019.



The Asia-Pacific region is also forecast to increase its share of the IC market to 62.3 percent in 2019, from 61.0 percent forecast for 2016. Over the same time, North American is also forecast to increase marketshare to 23.8 percent. Conversely, Europe and Japan are expected to lose IC marketshare through 2019. Japan’s IC marketshare is forecast to slip to 5.5 percent and Europe is forecast to slide to 8.3 percent in 2019.



The two fastest growing end-use markets for ICs through 2019 are forecast to be the automotive and industrial/medical segments, having 2015-2019 CAGRs of 8.0 percent and 7.1 percent, respectively. Though having the greatest CAGR through 2019, the automotive IC market is not expected to account for more than 8.0 percent of total IC sales any time through the forecast period.



After slumping to only USD 10.6 billion in 2009, the automotive IC market is forecast to reach nearly 3x that amount (USD 28.0 billion) in 2019.



The two largest end-use markets (computer and communications) are forecast to account for 73.7 percent of the total IC market in 2019, almost the same as the 73.9 percent share they are forecast to hold in 2016.



In 2016, analog ICs are forecast to account for the greatest share of IC sales within the automotive (45%) and industrial (50%) segments; logic devices are expected to account for the greatest share of IC sales in communications (41%), consumer (41%), and government/military (32%) applications, and microprocessors are forecast to account for the greatest share (42%) of IC sales in the computer segment.