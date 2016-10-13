© US Navy

Lockheed Martin upgrades U.S. Navy’s Shipboard Electronic Warfare Systems

The U.S. Navy awarded Lockheed Martin an initial USD 148.9M contract for full rate production of Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 2 systems with four additional option years to upgrade the fleet’s electronic warfare capabilities.

Under this full-rate production contract, Lockheed Martin will provide additional systems to upgrade the AN/SLQ-32 systems on U.S. aircraft carriers, cruisers, destroyers and other warships with key capabilities to determine if the electronic sensors of potential foes are tracking the ship.



“The SEWIP Block 2 System is critically important to the Navy’s operation, and we are proud to continue to provide this capability to the warfighter,” said Joe Ottaviano, electronic warfare program director. “Threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Our electronic warfare systems give the warfighter information to enable a response before the adversary even knows we’re there.”



Lockheed Martin was awarded the design and development contract for this program in September 2009. Since then Lockheed Martin has been awarded Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) contract for an additional 38 units and 22 of these units have been delivered to the Navy on schedule.



Work will be performed at the company’s Syracuse, New York facility.