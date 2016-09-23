© vladek dreamstime.com

Kitron receives manufacturing order from Adion OY

Kitron has received orders for Aidon RF communication modules with a value for Kitron of more than NOK 100 million (EUR 10.87 million).

The orders will be fulfilled during the next three years and increases the current business scope with Aidon. Production will take place at Kitron's plant in Kaunas, Lithuania.



Aidon's open-architecture-based smart metering systems and new generation Energy Service Devices today serve more than 1.5 million metering points.



"This is a valuable opportunity to expand our business with a longtime partner, which is becoming a preferred supplier for energy utilities and service providers in the Nordic countries. We are looking forward to starting production towards the beginning of the next year," said Mindaugas Sestokas, Managing Director of Kitron Lithuania.