thyssenkrupp to use the HoloLens for elevator operations

thyssenkrupp will use of Microsoft HoloLens technology in its elevator service operations worldwide.

The special mixed reality device is set to empower more than 24’000 of the company’s service technicians to do their jobs more safely and efficiently, and keep people and cities moving better than ever before. Currently, the global elevator service industry is valued at over USD 44 billion/year and more than 12 million elevators transport over 1 billion people each day.



Using HoloLens, service technicians will be able to visualize and identify problems with elevators ahead of a job, and have remote, hands-free access to technical and expert information when onsite – all resulting in significant savings in time and stress. According to the company initial field trials have already shown that a service maintenance intervention can be done up to four times faster than before by using the device.



Andreas Schierenbeck, CEO of thyssenkrupp Elevator said: “With elevators transporting over one billion people each day, the service industry has a critical role to play in keeping cities moving. We remain focused on leading the transformation in this industry; introducing the latest technologies, processes and training to enable technicians to do a better job with less stress and more fun. Our goal is to dramatically increase efficiency, raise elevator uptimes and speed up service interventions to ensure mobility equipment is always running as it should, providing each passenger with the safest and most comfortable travel experience possible."



Commenting on Microsoft Corp., he added: “This application of HoloLens in our service operations was made possible through our collaboration with Microsoft, and the close integration with their software experts has even allowed us to explore dedicated HoloLens apps to meet thyssenkrupp’s specific requirements.”