© evertiq

Ikor Mexico achieves certification for medical device manufacturing

Ikor Mexico has adapted its processes for the design and development of new products and their manufacturing processes in accordance with the ISO 13485 standard.

The ISO 13485 standard specifies the requirements for a quality management system for the design and development, production, installation and servicing of medical devices and the design, development and provision of related services.



“The ISO 13485 proves our commitment to offering added value in a systematic, predictable and verifiable way to our customers in the medical devices market”, according to Jon Sierra, CEO of Ikor.



“This certification is a reflection of the significant investment in quality systems required for the manufacture of medical devices and paves the way for Ikor to significantly expand its medical device manufacturing services business,” he adds.