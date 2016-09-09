© raspberry pi

10 million Raspberry Pi’s sold – now that is a milestone

The UK’s most sold computer – the Raspberry Pi – just reached another massive milestone. 10 million units sold since the release of the first model back in 2012.

On the official Raspberry Pi blog founder Eben Upton stated that; “When we started Raspberry Pi, we had a simple goal: to increase the number of people applying to study Computer Science at Cambridge. By putting cheap, programmable computers in the hands of the right young people, we hoped that we might revive some of the sense of excitement about computing that we had back in the 1980s with our Sinclair Spectrums, BBC Micros and Commodore 64s.”



Back then the team thought its lifetime volumes might reach 10’000 units – and that if they were lucky. “There was was no expectation that adults would use Raspberry Pi, no expectation of commercial success, and certainly no expectation that four years later we would be manufacturing tens of thousands of units a day in the UK, and exporting Raspberry Pi all over the world,” Eben continues.



Fast forward a couple of years – four and a half – and the product has taken the industry by storm; its used by hoppyists, companies and governments. UK’s most sold computer is here to stay.