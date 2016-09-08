© enics Electronics Production | September 08, 2016
Workforce reduction at Enics Schweiz
Enics Schweiz AG staerted a planned organizational transformation process. As one of the planned measures, the company based in Turgi (Canton Aargau) has opened the consultation phase for a possible reduction of 40 workplaces until April 2017.
The operating environment in Switzerland under the influence of a strong Swiss Franc has become more challenging in the past 18 months, a press release states. As a consequence, the profitability and competitiveness of Enics operations in Switzerland have suffered.
“To secure our position as an attractive and reliable Electronics Manufacturing Services partner we are planning to adjust our cost structure to the current and future sales volume. We intend to reorganize our structures in such a way, that we will be able to fulfill our customers’ needs within a leaner, more flexible and agile organization”, explains Daniel Buser, General Manager Enics Schweiz AG.
As one of the planned measures, the company based in Turgi (Canton Aargau) has today opened the consultation phase for a possible reduction of 40 workplaces until April 2017. Simultaneously the EMS-provider will continue to implement the lean approach consequently and further intensify its customer focus. Enics Schweiz AG will also boost the implementation of new services, as for example tailor-made test concepts or rapid prototype production.
Daniel Buser: „We – Enics Schweiz as well as the whole Enics Group – believe in our business unit in Switzerland. We are convinced to be providing a substantial value add to our customers as a professional local EMS partner with access to the global Enics network.”
“To secure our position as an attractive and reliable Electronics Manufacturing Services partner we are planning to adjust our cost structure to the current and future sales volume. We intend to reorganize our structures in such a way, that we will be able to fulfill our customers’ needs within a leaner, more flexible and agile organization”, explains Daniel Buser, General Manager Enics Schweiz AG.
As one of the planned measures, the company based in Turgi (Canton Aargau) has today opened the consultation phase for a possible reduction of 40 workplaces until April 2017. Simultaneously the EMS-provider will continue to implement the lean approach consequently and further intensify its customer focus. Enics Schweiz AG will also boost the implementation of new services, as for example tailor-made test concepts or rapid prototype production.
Daniel Buser: „We – Enics Schweiz as well as the whole Enics Group – believe in our business unit in Switzerland. We are convinced to be providing a substantial value add to our customers as a professional local EMS partner with access to the global Enics network.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments