August 05, 2016
Big Bucks from Samsung, TSMC, and Intel
In total, IC Insights forecasts that semiconductor industry capital spending will increase by only 3 percent this year after declining by 2 percent in 2015.
However, driven by the top three spenders—Samsung, TSMC, and Intel—capital spending in 2016 is expected to be heavily skewed toward the second half of this year. The combined 2016 outlays for the top three semiconductor industry spenders are forecast to be 90 percent higher in the second half of this year as compared to the first half.
Combined, the “Big 3” spenders are forecast to represent 45 percent of the total semiconductor industry outlays this year. An overview of each company’s actual 1H/16 spending and their 2H/16 spending outlook is shown below.
Samsung — The company spent only about USD 3.4 billion in capital expenditures in 1H/16, just 31 percent of its forecasted USD 11.0 billion full-year 2016 budget.
TSMC — Its outlays in the first half of 2016 were only USD 3.4 billion, leaving USD 6.6 billion to be spent in the second half of this year in order to reach its full-year USD 10.0 billion budget. This would represent a 2H16/1H16 spending increase of 92 percent.
Intel — Spent just USD 3.6 billion in 1H16. The company needs to spend USD 5.9 billion in the second half of this year to reach its current USD 9.5 billion spending budget, which would be a 2H16/1H16 increase of 61 percent.
In contrast to the “Big 3” spenders, capital outlays by the rest of the semiconductor suppliers are forecast to shrink by 16 percent in the second half of this year as compared to the first half. In total, 2H16 semiconductor industry capital spending is expected to be up 20 percent over 1H16 outlays, setting up a busy period for the semiconductor equipment suppliers through the end of this year.
