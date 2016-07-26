Ready. Set. GO! – Welcome to Formula Pi

© Piborg

Formula Pi is a new race series and club designed to get people started with self-driving robotics – and possibly get people used to the technology of autonomous driving.

According to its Kickstarted campaign, the aim of Formula Pi is to give people with little hardware or software experience a platform to get started and learn how autonomous vehicles work.“Self driving cars are becoming more and more common. Tesla has its autopilot mode, Google has its self driving car – which has logged more than one and a half million miles with very long accident rate. Yet, for some reason people are still afraid of this technology, perhaps there is a way we can change all that,” says Timothy Freeburn, director of PiBorg in the Kickstarter video.The plan is to have the series consist of races hosted at PiBorg. The races will be live broadcast for everyone to watch online. Races will consist of up to 23 laps (which is stated to be about 1/2km) with 5 competitors per race. And the robots will be provided by PiBorg for racing.Im not much for betting on horses or dogs for that matter either, but I could see my self screaming at a screen over this.