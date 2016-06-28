© pichetw dreamstime.com_hand pushing information button on touch screen

Orbital ATK completes facility expansion

Orbital ATK has completed its expansion of its Northridge, California, facility, integrating engineering and production of the AAR-47 Missile Warning System and Common Munition Bit Reprogramming Equipment (CMBRE) product lines.

Orbital ATK transitioned its AAR-47 and CMBRE production lines from Clearwater, Florida, to its new facility in Northridge, California, where it also produces the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) system for the U.S. Navy.



“We are committed to delivering systems with the highest quality and reliability to the warfighter while providing engineering and manufacturing synergies that ensure best value for our customers,” said Cary Ralston, Vice President and General Manager of the Defense Electronic Systems division of Orbital ATK’s Defense Systems Group. “Successfully completing the First Article Build and acceptance testing on the new manufacturing line enables us to support our customers with this important system for many years to come.”



Orbital ATK's AAR-47 Missile Warning System with Hostile Fire Indication is a low-cost, lightweight, combat-proven electronic warfare system designed to protect helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft from surface-to-air threats.