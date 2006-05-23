MTT-S show key to Labtech´s<br>North American export drive

Specialist high technology company Labtech will be showcasing a range of new products and services at the MTT-S Show in San Francisco from June 13-15.

The UK-based company, which has centres of manufacturing excellence in Presteigne and Milton Keynes, recognises the show as key to its development of the North American export market.



Sales and marketing director Bob Lowther, who will be attending the show with the company's North America sales manager Mark Gullotti, revealed that Labtech had seen a 50 per cent growth in business in North America in the past year.



The company plans to further develop the market following the recent launch of a new range of 2-18Ghz Broadband Microwave amplifiers, Detector Log Video Amplifers (DLVAs), 2-18Ghz Gain Modules and a focused turnkey microwave MIC assembly service for customers worldwide who are looking for outsourcing solutions.



Labtech can offer a comprehensive build-to-print microwave module and component manufacturing service, including design support, fully automatic chip placement and wire bonding, thin film circuit manufacturing, box build assembly, microwave printed circuit board manufacture, RF machining

and microwave alignment and test up to 40Ghz.



The MTT-S Show is one of only two major exhibitions that Labtech is attending this year - the other is the European Microwave Show in Manchester, UK in September.



Mr Lowther said both trade shows were important to help the company to further penetrate the North American and Easter European markets and continue to support existing customer relationships with its products and services.



"Labtech's area of expertise lies in four key areas of activity - microwave and high-rel printed circuit boards, Broadband microwave components, MMIC (Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits) packaging solutions and microwave MIC assembly - and many of our customers utilise either one or all of our services, which can be bundled into our unique turnkey offering," he explained.



The company has two divisions, Labtech Circuits in Presteigne and Labtech Microwave in Milton Keynes. Together they employ a workforce of 126 and provide services to customers in the defence, space, SatCom and telecommunication markets.



Labtech Microwave offers a range of passive and active Microwave Components, Low Noise and MultiOctave Amplifiers, MultiOctave PIN Diode Switches, DLVAs, Thin Film Microwave Circuit Manufacture, Box-Build Assembly and Build-to-Print Microwave Module Assembly and Test.



Labtech Circuits manufactures Microwave PCBs, MMIC Packaging Solutions and offers an RF Machining service.



Labtech is a subsidiary of Intelek plc, which supplies leading edge electronic components and systems for the satellite, wireless communications and aerospace sectors.