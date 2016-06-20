© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Mycronic receives order for an FPS mask writer from new customer

Mycronic AB has received order for an FPS mask writer within the multi-purpose segment from a new customer in Asia. The system is scheduled for delivery during the first half year of 2017.

The multi-purpose market is a broad segment comprising many different application areas, including touch screen photomasks and electronic packaging.



“We are pleased to welcome a new customer. The customer has chosen the Mycronic FPS system as it provides flexibility and reliability to secure a cost effective photomask manufacturing for a wide variety of application areas”, says Magnus Råberg, Senior VP and General Manager Pattern Generators of Mycronic AB. “The customer also appreciates our broad and reliable service offering, and has now contributed to yet another order in this competitive market.”



The price level for an FPS is between USD 1.5–4 million, depending on configuration and customization.