Semi equipment industry posts May book-to-bill ratio of 1.09

© blotty dreamstime.com

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 1.75 billion in orders worldwide in May 2016 (three-month average basis) and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.09, according to SEMI.

Billings Bookings Book-to-Bill December 2015 $1,349.9 $1,343.5 1 January 2016 $1,221.2 $1,310.9 1.07 February 2016 $1,204.4 $1,262.0 1.05 March 2016 $1,197.6 $1,379.2 1.15 April 2016 (final) $1,460.2 $1,595.4 1.09 May 2016 (prelim) $1,601.1 $1,749.3 1.09

A book-to-bill of 1.09 means that USD 109 worth of orders were received for every USD 100 of product billed for the month.SEMI reports that the three-month average of worldwide bookings in May 2016 was USD 1.75 billion. The bookings figure is 9.6 percent higher than the final April 2016 level of USD 1.60 billion, and is 13.1 percent higher than the May 2015 order level of USD 1.55 billion.The three-month average of worldwide billings in May 2016 was USD 1.60 billion. The billings figure is 9.6 percent higher than the final April 2016 level of USD 1.46 billion, and is 2.8 percent higher than the May 2015 billings level of USD 1.56 billion."Bookings and billings for new semiconductor equipment continue to improve,” said Denny McGuirk, president and CEO of SEMI. "The data are consistent with higher spending expectations for the second half of the year."The SEMI book-to-bill is a ratio of three-month moving averages of worldwide bookings and billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings and bookings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.