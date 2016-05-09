© ifixit Electronics Production | May 09, 2016
Huawei P9: a new dog with old iPhone tricks
Huawei has been dominating the Chinese market for years, and with ever increasing design and quality improvements, they're sprouting interest all over the world.
Is Huawei becoming the global future of cell phones? We’ve never had a Huawei flagship on our teardown table before, so we cracked open the Huawei P9 to see what everyone's making noise about.
So, yeah, the P9 is modular, has limited adhesive, and scored a pretty decent 7-of-10 on our repairability scale; but it also has two pentalobe screws on it for no reason—other than that’s what Apple does. You can read our CEO Kyle Wiens’s take on the Huawei screw sitch on Wired.
Huawei P9 teardown highlights:
Following our iPhone design hunch, we used the iSclack to crack the P9 open. Turns out Huawei fixed the fingerprint sensor cable trap. A long accordion-like cable allows the rear case to be almost entirely separated from the rest of the phone, making opening easy.
The fancy dual-rear-facing camera is on a single ribbon cable, but is made up of two image sensors: An ordinary 12 MP RGB sensor, and a 12 MP monochrome sensor (for depth and contrast as well as B/W photos). The dual-camera assembly is noticeably shorter than the bump-inducing iPhone 6s camera, but not by much.
Pulling at some familiar black tabs we are elated to find adhesive pull tabs under the P9's 11.46 Wh battery. Good thing, too—with two orange interconnect cables under the battery, prying through thick adhesive could easily have been dangerous for Mr. P9's health.
-----
More information can be found at © iFixit.
We don’t want to compare apples to oranges here, but this P9 feels very iPhone. From the opening procedure to the battery adhesive strips, right down to the pentalobe screws on either side of the charging port. Yeah, you read that correctly—Huawei is using the worst screw ever, patterned after Apple’s five-pointed screw. It has a shallow draft and rounded lobes, making it easy to strip.
-----
So, yeah, the P9 is modular, has limited adhesive, and scored a pretty decent 7-of-10 on our repairability scale; but it also has two pentalobe screws on it for no reason—other than that’s what Apple does. You can read our CEO Kyle Wiens’s take on the Huawei screw sitch on Wired.
Huawei P9 teardown highlights:
Following our iPhone design hunch, we used the iSclack to crack the P9 open. Turns out Huawei fixed the fingerprint sensor cable trap. A long accordion-like cable allows the rear case to be almost entirely separated from the rest of the phone, making opening easy.
The fancy dual-rear-facing camera is on a single ribbon cable, but is made up of two image sensors: An ordinary 12 MP RGB sensor, and a 12 MP monochrome sensor (for depth and contrast as well as B/W photos). The dual-camera assembly is noticeably shorter than the bump-inducing iPhone 6s camera, but not by much.
Pulling at some familiar black tabs we are elated to find adhesive pull tabs under the P9's 11.46 Wh battery. Good thing, too—with two orange interconnect cables under the battery, prying through thick adhesive could easily have been dangerous for Mr. P9's health.
-----
More information can be found at © iFixit.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments