Yet another replacement order for Mycronic

Mycronic has received yet another order for a mask writer, replacing an older system for manufacturing of display photomasks.

”Our customers continue the exchange of older systems. This order is the third in 2016 and the sixth since the introduction of the offering. The customer gets the benefits from a scalable mask writer for continued high productivity,” says Magnus Råberg, Senior VP & General Manager for business area PG at Mycronic AB.



The price level for a replacement mask writer built on the Prexision platform is normally in the range of USD 12–16 million depending on the configuration and type of system traded in. The system is scheduled to be delivered to a customer in Asia during the second half-year, 2017.