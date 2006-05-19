The Challenge of Information Integrity for EMS/ODM Supplier Selection

"Difficult times lay ahead, Harry. You will be forced to choose between what is right, and what is easy."

Professor Dumbledore to Harry Potter at the end of the movie, "The Goblet of Fire"

The above quote, of course, refers to the return of the Dark Lord, Voldemort, to plague the witches and wizards of Hogwarts in the popular novels by J.K. Rowling. (Voldemort was played very effectively in the movie by actor Ralph Fiennes. Who knew that merely removing someone's nose could make them look so evil?) Allow me to use this introduction to address an issue raised in a Special Report on New Media in the April 22nd issue of The Economist magazine. If you spend time with teenagers, (ever heard of MySpace.com?) or have been in Japan recently (interesting statistic from Economist report: 41% of blogs are in Japanese; 28% in English; 14% in Chinese), you know what I'm referring to - basically the end of communications as we know it.