© pichetw dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 22, 2016
Creative Electron buys FocalSpot legacy product service business
American manufacturer of x-ray inspection systems, Creative Electron, has acquired the legacy MXI service business from Nordson-MatriX-FocalSpot.
This includes the service for FocalSpot, Nicolet, and Faxitron ( Faxitron CS100 only) system brands. The acquisition makes the manufacturer the only authorized service provider for all legacy systems, thus consolidating the company’s position as an x-ray technology and service provider, the company states in a press release.
“Current owners of FocalSpot, Nicolet, and other legacy x-ray machines will now experience the Creative Electron customer support infrastructure,” said Dr. Bill Cardoso, President of Creative Electron. “Furthermore, our growing refurbished business will give customers the ability to maximize the value of their current x-ray machine towards the acquisition of a new TruView x-ray system.“
Creative Electron acquired the complete customer list, all technical documentation and drawings, and the existing supply of legacy service parts and refurbished machines. “We’re confident that Creative Electron’s dedicated and competent team will continue to provide the same excellent level of support to our customers as they have experienced so far,” said Mr. Frank Silva, Business Development Manager North-America with Nordson-MatriX.
“Current owners of FocalSpot, Nicolet, and other legacy x-ray machines will now experience the Creative Electron customer support infrastructure,” said Dr. Bill Cardoso, President of Creative Electron. “Furthermore, our growing refurbished business will give customers the ability to maximize the value of their current x-ray machine towards the acquisition of a new TruView x-ray system.“
Creative Electron acquired the complete customer list, all technical documentation and drawings, and the existing supply of legacy service parts and refurbished machines. “We’re confident that Creative Electron’s dedicated and competent team will continue to provide the same excellent level of support to our customers as they have experienced so far,” said Mr. Frank Silva, Business Development Manager North-America with Nordson-MatriX.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments