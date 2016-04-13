© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com

New contracts for Sparton / Ultra Electronics USSI JV

Ultra Electronics USSI, a subsidiary of Ultra Electronics, and Sparton Corporation have been awarded subcontracts valued at USD 17.5 million from their ERAPSCO/SonobuoyTech Systems joint venture.

Multiple foreign contracts represent the manufacture of Passive and Active Sonobuoys in support of multiple underwater missions. ERAPSCO/SonobuoyTech Systems will provide manufacturing subcontracts in the amount of USD 11.5 million to Ultra Electronics USSI and USD 6.0 million to Sparton De Leon Springs LLC.



Production will take place at Ultra Electronics USSI’s Columbia City, Indiana facility and Sparton’s De Leon Springs, Florida facility.



ERAPSCO/SonobuoyTech Systems was awarded these contracts for Passive and Active sonobuoys that are used for detection, classification, and localization of adversary submarines during peacetime and combat operations.