Autoliv and Nissin Kogyo form Autoliv-Nissin Brake Systems
Automotive safety systems company, Autoliv, has finalised its joint venture with Nissin Kogyo to form Autoliv-Nissin Brake Systems (ANBS).
ANBS combines the current brake control business of Autoliv with a “carve-out” of Nissin Kogyo’s automotive braking business.
ANBS will be part of Autoliv’s Electronics business segment (consisting of passive safety electronics products, ADAS products and brake control systems). Autoliv owns 51% of the joint venture and has management and operational control. Autoliv will consolidate 100% of ANBS in its financial statements. Nissin Kogyo’s 49% share of the joint venture’s net income will be treated as a minority interest.
“Today is an important day for Autoliv. The formation of Autoliv-Nissin Brake Systems will allow us to offer state of the art brake control and actuation systems to auto manufacturers around the world. It will further enhance our role as the leading safety system supplier for the future car, well integrated with autonomous driving,” said Autoliv Chairman, President & CEO Jan Carlson.
Autoliv purchased 51% of the joint venture for JPY 29.7 billion (approximately USD 264 million).
