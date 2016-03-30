© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Mycronic receives one more order for a replacement mask writer

Mycronic AB, has received yet another order for a mask writer, built on the Prexision platform, replacing an older system for manufacturing of display photomasks.

Mycronic offers mask writers for the manufacturing of photomasks within different fields of application. These areas are display manufacturing (for TV, smartphones and tablets among other things) and applications within the multi-purpose market.



The system is scheduled to be delivered to a customer in Asia during the second quarter, 2017.



”One of Mycronic’s frequent customers has decided to exchange one of their older systems. With our offering, the customer gets a scalable mask writer for continued high productivity,” says Magnus Råberg, Senior VP & General Manager for business area PG at Mycronic AB.