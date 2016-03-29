© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Sparton and Ultra Electronics' JV awarded $53.7 million contract

ERAPSCO, the joint venture of Ultra Electronics and Sparton Corporation, has received contract of USD 53.7 million, for the manufacture of sonobuoys for the United States Navy.

The award is a GFY16 ERAPSCO Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract release for sonobuoy requirements under ERAPSCO’s five year contract.



The JV will provide production subcontracts in the amount of USD 26.1 million and USD 27.6 million to Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton De Leon Springs, LLC respectively. Production will take place at Ultra Electronics USSI’s Columbia City, IN facility and Sparton’s De Leon Springs, FL facility and is expected to be completed by September 2017.



“I am pleased that we have secured this important contract that will continue to provide critical sensor capabilities to the US Navy. This contract is a reflection of the increased focus on anti-submarine warfare and the US Navy’s commitment to providing key technology for this important mission,” stated Rakesh Sharma, Chief Executive of Ultra Electronics.