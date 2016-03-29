© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Viking moves in the UK and expands in India

Viking Test has moved into its new UK headquarters facility. The new – 15'000 square-feet – facility in Bordon. Hants, gives Viking enough opportunity to accommodate current workload and future expansion plans.

The company's recent sales activities in India also shows potential development opportunity. Viking has won major Indian contract for supply and service of equipment. Which has promted the company to lay down future plans for India.



Viking Test Ltd is now officially opening a new sales & service office in Mysuru, India, headed by Veena Bopanna.



“Having an office in India is an important step of our business vision to provide value added support locally. Our comprehensive Turn Key solutions supports best-in-class PCB manufacturing facility in the emerging Indian market” says Jake Kelly, Managing Director, Viking Test Ltd, UK.



‘Make in India’ initiatives from Indian Government has kick started investments in electronic sector. As India is looking forward to be a global hub for manufacturing it’s important to get the supply chain in place. PCB being one of the major commodity & involves high capital investment along with technology, there is a need for growth in PCB manufacturing. Viking provides supports from concept to production with its unique ‘Turn-Key Solution’

About Viking,