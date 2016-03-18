© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 18, 2016
Imagination adds 200 position to headcount reduction
On 8 February 2016, the Imagination Technologies Group announced that it will reduce total operating costs of its ongoing businesses by £15 million in the next financial year, ending April 2017.
These cost reductions will be implemented by the end of the current financial year, ending April 2016. The Group has seen considerable interest in Pure, its consumer electronics business, which it is planning to sell by the end of 2016.
The group announced an acceleration of its restructuring programme and will divest or shut down non-core and/or cash consuming units as well as further reduce overheads. This will reduce its cost base by an additional £12.5 million on a net annualised basis. The savings will be delivered in full in the financial year ending April 2017.
These reductions will enable the Group to reinforce and build on the current strengths in its core three businesses; graphics and multimedia (PowerVR), processing (MIPS) and connectivity (Ensigma). There are no planned reductions in these areas.
Imagination expects to reduce the Group’s headcount around the world by 200 people as part of these cost-cutting measures. This is in addition to the 150 headcount reduction resulting from the first restructuring announcement on 8 February 2016. However, Imagination is actively seeking to fill over 50 roles in its PowerVR business as part of its programme to further strengthen this business.
As part of the further restructuring, the Group will undertake asset write-downs as well as record a number of contract and tax provisions. The cash cost of the total reduction will be less than £5 million, restricted to redundancy payments, and will be funded from existing resources. The Group continues to have sufficient cash resources to meet its obligations going forward.
In aggregate, the Group will deliver £27.5 million of cost savings in full by the end of April 2017.
The non-core businesses that are being divested include activities that primarily aligned with the consumer radio business in the past. The System on a Chip (SoC) design business will be refocused and rescaled. There will also be further reductions in overheads, which are not focussed on the Group’s core activities.
Andrew Heath, Interim Chief Executive, said: “This swift and decisive action will put us back on a sound financial footing and will enable us to have the necessary resources to further strengthen our three core businesses. They are unaffected by these cuts. The ongoing operational review will identify clearly where we need to focus, building on our current strengths and allocating the right capital to ensure growth and attractive returns.”
