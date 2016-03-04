© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Another FPS order from Asia for Mycronic

Mycronic AB has received order for an FPS mask writer within the multi-purpose segment. The system is scheduled for delivery during the first quarter of 2017.

The multi-purpose market is a broad segment comprising many different application areas, including touch screen photomasks and electronic packaging.



“Mycronic’s FPS is well positioned for applications within this segment for less critical photomasks.. The flexibility and reliability of the system provides the customer with a cost effective photomask manufacturing for a wide variety of application areas”, says Magnus Råberg, Senior VP and General Manager Pattern Generators of Mycronic AB. “It is gratifying to receive yet another order in this competitive market.”



The price level for an FPS is between USD 1.5–4 million, depending on configuration and customization.