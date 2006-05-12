Renesas has shipped<br>one billion smart cards in Europe

Renesas Technology Europe has shipped its one billionth smart card IC to manufacturers in Europe.

The devices are all microprocessor-based chips that are used in a range of smart card applications, including mobile SIM, banking, government and ID cards. Based on a recent IMS Research report[1], the company is the world's number two smart card IC manufacturer.



As the European subsidiary of Renesas Technology Corp., the world's number one microcontroller company, Renesas Technology Europe has been a major contributor to the development of the smart card industry in Europe over the last 20 years. Through continuous product innovation the company has developed a comprehensive portfolio of smart card IC solutions focused on meeting customers' security, performance and quality needs. The company's European operation includes a manufacturing facility in Landshut, Germany - the worldwide production centre for smart card ICs - a network of sales offices throughout Europe and engineering and development facilities in London and Munich.



The one billion devices shipped are from the company's complete AE series product range. The AE series covers all smart card applications with the full performance range of 8, 16 and 32-bit CPUs

with AE-3, AE-4 and AE-5 cores respectively. Recently the company's AE55C1 32-bit smart card IC, with advanced cryptographic library functions, obtained EAL4+ certification under the ISO/IEC 15408 international standard relating to security of IT (Information Technology) products.