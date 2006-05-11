Copley Motion selects Prism for precision

Precision manufacturing capability resulted in prism securing an initial £50,000 contract to produce electro-mechanical assemblies for an innovative linear actuator.



The linear actuator has been developed by world-leading motion solutions provider Copley Motion Systems LLC. It has been designed for food and drinks manufacturing where the production trend is increasingly towards producing short runs of custom labelled and packaged products.



The device is used in cutting, coating and positioning processes on production lines. It can reduce downtime significantly compared to traditional systems that require the reconfiguration of production lines between product changeovers. Precision operation and alignment of the device during these processes is a key feature.



The ability of the linear actuator to position itself accurately relies on the precise alignment of two sensors on the electro-mechanical assembly. Prism was awarded the contract because of its ability to produce these components accurately.



"Accuracy of delivered product was our main consideration when sourcing a supplier to manufacture the electro-mechanical assemblies for our linear actuator," said Clive Thompson, production manager at Copley Motion Systems.



"Prism Electronics has demonstrated its ability to continually and reliably meet our manufacturing specifications."