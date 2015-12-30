© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Mycronic receives order for a Prexision-8 mask writer

Mycronic has received an order for a mask writer from the Prexision series for display applications from a customer in Asia. The system is scheduled to be delivered during the fourth quarter of 2016.

Mycronic offers mask writers for the manufacturing of photomasks within different fields of application. These areas are display manufacturing (for TV, smart phones and tablets among other things) and applications within the multi-purpose market, a broad segment comprising many different application areas.



”The customer has placed an order for a Prexsion-8 mask writer. The system includes adaptations, which makes an upgrade possible, to a full scale Generation 10 photomask production unit,” says Magnus Råberg, Senior VP & General Manager for business area PG at Mycronic AB. With this order Mycronic has filled up the possibilities to deliver advanced mask writers for display applications during 2016,” Magnus Råberg concludes.



The price level for a Prexision-8 mask writer is normally in the span USD 25-30 million depending on configuration and customization.