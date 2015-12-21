© gpv Electronics Production | December 21, 2015
GPV focuses on automation both in Electronics and in Mechanics
As of late, the company has invested with a sharp focus on robotics and automation - a focus expected to be maintained in the foreseeable future to ensure better reproducibility and product quality,
Both within Electronics and Mechanics in Denmark and in Thailand – where GPV has its factories – the company has been focusing on installing new industrial robots in the production.
CNC department at GPV in Tarm gets an “extra hand"
The CNC department in Tarm now has an “extra hand” - in form of a new Kawasaki industrial robot - in the CNC machining department, which today houses ten CNC machining centres. “The new investment has been made with the aim of increasing the capacity of the department”, says Henrik Nielsen, Head of CNC machining in Tarm. “With the new investment, we can produce larger batches more efficiently. Our aim is increased efficiency and yield.”
Over the past two years several automation solutions have been implemented at GPV Tarm, including a fully automatic Trumph punching facility (with a sheet rack storage) that can also handle production around the clock.
New coating robots in GPV Electronics facilities in Bangkok and Aars
At GPV Electronics Bangkok two selective coating robots are now under implementation in the production.
A similar robot is planned to be installed at GPV’s Electronics facility in Aars during the first half of 2016.
This investment has been made for streamlining the coating process ensuring high yield, but also in order to increase the capacity in relation to a comprehensive order from a new customer. At the same time, a Universal Robot is being installed at GPV’s Electronics facility in Bangkok.
These industrial robots are mainly for testing purposes and the set-up can perform the testing cycles automatically 24-7 if required and besides providing higher first-time yield it will also give higher flexibility.
“At GPV’s facility in Bangkok the plan is to implement three to five robots per year”, says Tommy Kristiansen, Operation Manager, Electronics Bangkok
